Emergency services on the premises of a school center. © Höfig/NEWS5/dpa

After the death of a 14-year-old in Lohr am Main, the police arrested a teenager on suspicion. The police are trying to determine the background.

Lohr am Main – After the death of a 14-year-old on a school campus in Lohr am Main, the suspect is to be brought before the magistrate in Würzburg today. A police patrol arrested him last night shortly after the boy was found.

The victim and the suspect “teenage” come from the district of Main-Spessart. The background to the crime is still completely unclear, said a spokesman for the police headquarters in Würzburg late in the evening. The police now know of three people who were there.

Attempts at resuscitation unsuccessful

A 14-year-old came to the police station in Lohr around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon and reported that he had learned that a friend of his had killed a teenager on the grounds of the school center. A police patrol then found the lifeless youth with external injuries on a small green area next to the school. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and an ambulance declared death.

Next to the school center with a high school, middle school, sports field and basketball court is a small green area with a park bench, trees and bushes, and there is a fast food restaurant nearby. There are still school holidays in Bavaria, but the park is a popular meeting place for young people, said the police spokesman.

Forensics still at work

The youngster’s body was still lying next to a bush late in the evening, and forensics were still at work. The suspect was arrested around 6 p.m. and was still in the Lohr police station in the evening. The police spokesman could not say whether he made any statements about the crime. By order of the Würzburg public prosecutor’s office, he will be brought before the investigating judge on Saturday, who will then decide on a possible pre-trial detention. dpa