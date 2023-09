Home page World

Forensics employees stand at their emergency vehicles after a woman’s body was found. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

In the case of a 14-year-old who was found dead in a forest near Bad Emstal in northern Hesse, the police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect. The Kassel public prosecutor’s office and the North Hesse police headquarters announced this together on Friday. The teenager had been missing since Wednesday.