In the last race of 2020, at the Río Cuarto racetrack, Diego Oggero He did not get on the podium but did a great race in his Torino coupe. In the previous one he had obtained pole position, but in the first laps, when he was leading the pack, they touched him from behind and sent him to the shoulder. The setback did not collapse him, pure acceleration and wrist was climbing from position twenty-one to finish fifth on the third date of the Cordovan circuit of TC Pista 4000.

With the same thirst for victory, Oggero operates in the agro-industrial field. He knows that the era of commodities is in the past and that the future demands more and more ingenuity to compete in a market that demands efficiency and added value. In this quest, Oggero subjects his soybeans to a deactivation process that transforms them into a more digestible feed for poultry and pigs, differentiating them and giving them a more attractive price.

Oggero in full race at the Córdoba Pista circuit, aboard a Torino.

The businessman and broker works his own field of 250 hectares and about 1000 rented hectares. It also has agreements with other producers from which it collaborates with the sowing costs to ensure a minimum stock of grains to put in “the boiler.” Your business is no longer in production, but in processing and marketing. Based in the town of Las Higueras, in Río Cuarto, it moves south and west in search of clients who want to give a differential to its production, moving away from Rosario and General Deheza to become more competitive.

“Soybeans undergo a chemical modification that was discovered more than 30 years ago by my current partner, Luis Bagur, through trial and error and with the intention of giving a greater ethereal contribution to turkey meat. This is how deactivated soy was born”, Explains Oggero, and details that said chemical modification consists of reduce to a minimum -from 0.02 to 0.08 percent depending on what the client needs- urease activity, process by which an enzyme is activated that produces intoxication in the body of any living being.

“By not modifying the state of the grain or exposing it to any friction or direct heat, but only to steam, no other natural nutritional composition is modified, and in the diet of poultry and pigs it behaves with an amazing superiority on the rest of the similar products ”, he remarks.

Diego Oggero’s soybean collection and processing plant in Las Higueras.

The idea came up in 2008 and they got to work. With skill and effort they set up their own plant and the following year they unloaded the first truck of soybeans. Currently the processing capacity of the company is around 3,500 tons per month, and from this month they will start up a new boiler to reach a maximum capacity of between 12,000 and 14,000 tons per month.

“A large part of the merchandise that is processed is of our own commercialization, and we also have the contribution of customers who exchange natural soybeans for deactivated soybeans. The product has a cost of 8 percent which is calculated on the processed kilos ”, explains the producer.

In addition to sowing and processing grains, the company has a feedlot with a permanent fattening capacity of between 600 and 800 head of cattle, in which they take advantage of the plant’s grain discards to use them as a contribution of fibers and / or energy.

And there, in addition, a next step in the advancement of the company is being woven. Along the same lines as the deactivation of soybeans, a similar project in corn has been working for several years. “We are testing it in our pens and the results obtained in conversion of kilos of consumption / kilos of meat have really been superior, we hope soon to be able to show the product at a general level”, says Oggero, but warns that In order to add “deactivated” corn to the product portfolio, it must face a series of large-scale works that today are not within your reach.

Diego Oggero (center) with his competition team.

“Likewise, and with the push of the new blood in the company, there is also a great project in the processing of soybeans for human consumption, no doubt today in great demand worldwide. It would be able to fulfill the great dream and the icing on the cake of this company “, he says, adding:” Technology makes a fundamental contribution to the industry, it is the possibility of lowering costs and being competitive worldwide. Undoubtedly, we will be able to make a contribution of added value to our products, generate more jobs, greater production capacity and, in this way, better income for the country ”.

Thus, with the push of the Cordovan countryside and with the national industry at the heart like every Torino fan, Oggero “tunes” his soybeans and fights in the world grain market championship.