Almost 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have had to be disposed of at a public clinic in Kyrgyzstan. And not because it has reached its expiration date, but because a person unplugged a refrigerator to shit his mobile, without realizing that the refrigerator kept almost a thousand vaccines very necessary for the fight against the pandemic.

This was indicated by the country’s authorities, who have already opened an investigation to determine what happened, according to reports The newspaper. Kyrgyzstan, a former Asian republic of the former USSR, is advancing at a very slow pace with its vaccination and these doses, now discarded, they had been part of a batch of 200,000 vaccines that Russia had sent of its Sputnik V serum as humanitarian aid.

In this central Asian country, vaccination began last March and, since then, lThe Russian vaccine has become more popular among the population, who prefer it over Chinese vaccines, developed by Sinopharm. For this reason, this loss is even more painful for the country.

The Ministry of Health seeks the person in charge

The incident took place in April, although it was not made public until this week, making the country’s authorities the target of much criticism. Now, the event is under investigation, targeting a maintenance employee of the Bishkek public clinic, according to sources from the Ministry of Health, as the author of this tremendous mistake when looking for a place to charge your mobile.

“If the fault lies with one of the employees, the cleaning lady or someone else, the clinic will have to respond financially “, Health Minister Alimkadyr Beyshenaliyev told reporters.