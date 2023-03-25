United States.- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of United States of America (USA) indicated this Friday, March 24 to the Sinaloa cartel and to Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) as the main threats “for health and communities” on US soil.

In a report on the foreign operations of the DEAit is indicated that in September 2022 he created a unit dedicated exclusively to prosecuting and dismantling the efforts of these two “transnational” organizations to traffic with fentanyl and methamphetamines towards the USA, publishes Infobae.

After the kidnapping of four Americans and the murder of two of them, at the beginning of March in Tamaulipas, Mexico, the debate in Washington was revived: Republican legislators asked that drug trafficking organizations be classified as terrorist groups, since there are thousands of deaths reported by the US because of the fentanyl.

Last February, the DEA asked the Mexican government to do more against the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, which it says are responsible for the thousands of deaths from fentanyl overdose on US soil. See also Press review - Baltasar Garzón: "Assange suffers an attack motivated by US intelligence"

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than morphine, mixed with other drugs, it has more effect.

And the USA points out: it is manufactured in Mexico, with precursors imported from China.