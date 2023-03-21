United States.- This Monday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (the DEA) issued an alert because there is an increase in the consumption of fentanyl mixed with xylazine either “zombie drug“.

It’s already a “red spotlight“said problem in United States of Americaaccording to the US anti-drug agency, publishes Excelsior.

In a statement, the DEA highlights that the seizure of mixes of xylazineknown as Tranq or zombie drug, with fentanyl, in almost the entire United States, in fact, they have made seizures in 48 of the 50 states of USA.

According to internet data, the xylazine it’s a sedative for veterinary use (especially for animals). He is a depressor of the Central Nervous Systemwhich can cause drowsiness, amnesia, and reduce breathing rate, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels.

In the DEA statement, its director, Anne Milgram, expressed that xylazine is causing fentanyl, which is the drug threat deadliest the US has ever faced, "be even deadlier".

According to DEA data, at least 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drugs, and 66 percent of the cases were due to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Xylazine is known on the streets as a “zombie drug” because those who use it give the appearance of being “zombies.”

According to the DEA, fentanyl is manufactured primarily in US facilities. Mexican drug cartelsspecifically for the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). He adds that the chemical precursors used in its preparation come from China.

In 2022, it abounds, 23 percent of fentanyl powder and 7 percent of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.

Mix xylazine and fentanyl increases the risk of lethal poisoning in those who consume it.

Also, because xylazine is not an opioid, the antidote known as naloxone does not reverse its effects, the DEA warns. However, specialists recommend administering it to anyone who suffers an overdose.

Health authorities point out that human beings who inject mixtures of drugs that contain xylazine can suffer serious injuries, including necrosis, that is, the skin rots, which leads to amputation of limbs.