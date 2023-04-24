At Wembley, the semi-final was intense and tactical, ending 0-0 in the 120th minute. In the sequence from the spot only March is wrong

The Brighton curve screams when Victor Lindelof goes to take the 14th penalty. Solly March just made a mistake, the Seagulls need a mistake to stay in the running. The Swede does not let himself be hypnotized: he takes a run up, displaces Robert Sanchez and leads Manchester United to win 7-6 on penalties and in the FA Cup final, to play for the cup with City on June 3rd at Wembley. Only bitterness remains for Roberto De Zerbi and his seagulls: they played the game, once again proving to be a great team, imposing their game. But they didn’t score in the 120′, despite having had the best chances in a tight, intense and very tactical match. And in the end they cry like March, in tears after his mistake, and they will see the cup final on TV. See also Gasperini: “Does Muriel turn up her nose due to changes? She elsewhere she would play less "

THE KEYS — Only March was wrong in the very long penalty shootout, infinite like this game in which the balance has never been unlocked. Brighton played slightly better overall, but Ten Hag figured out how to nullify De Zerbi’s wingers, starting with public danger number one, Karou Mitoma, canceled by a superb game from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. De Zerbi had said on the eve that he wanted to see Brighton become great: matches like this, in a setting like the over 81,000 at Wembley, seem more and more usual for a team that has grown dramatically with its Italian coach. He had the dream of the FA Cup, he still has Europe to chase in the last league games for a season that will still remain historic. United redeems the Europa League fool with an orderly match, which confirms that Ten Hag has to correct something, but not the character of his. The Dutch coach had more changes, and he used them to keep his head and legs fresh. On penalties it’s a matter of precision. And there United was more precise, just enough to deserve the cup final, chasing title number 13 against the “neighbors” who instead dream of the Treble. See also Piqué approaches Shakira: caught visiting her house and with a suitcase, why?

THE MATCH — In the 7th minute, De Gea took off Mac Allister’s free-kick from the corner, Fernandes in the 44th minute sent an insidious diagonal just wide. These were the most dangerous occasions in a very tactical but not beautiful first half, in which he holds the ball (63% in the 45th minute) but doesn’t play his best football and United rarely builds anything relevant. The second half, like the first half, begins with a miracle by De Gea, this time on Enciso, and the first changes that make the match more exciting. De Zerbi lost Welbeck through injury in the half hour, De Gea had to outdo himself again on March in the 83rd minute, but the goal didn’t come and extra time was needed. More Brighton than United in the first 15′ extra, even if the miracle is done by Sanchez in the final shot from the edge of Rashford deflected by Webster. Brighton seem on their feet, while Ten Hag try to keep United fresh with some changes, given the longer bench. In the 112th minute, Mitoma spoils the greatest opportunity for the seagulls, stretching the ball too far into the area, and the match ends on penalties. The first 10 shots from the spot go away without thrills, on the 13th March he feels the pressure and kicks high. Lindelof didn’t, despite Brighton fans behind him. And the Red Devils are in the final. See also When do Chivas report to the preseason for the Clausura 2023 tournament?

April 23 – 20:51

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Zerbi #surrenders #penalties #United #final #derby #City