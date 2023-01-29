The Lightning of the Samurai. Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup with the pearl in the 92nd minute by Karou Mitoma, the Japanese talent who with De Zerbi rose to phenomenal level. Like his goal: phenomenal, a sleight of hand in the penalty area with a lob to send Gomez to the bar and the katana blow that makes the stadium of the seagulls explode with joy and adds disappointment to this difficult season for the Reds. Klopp’s team was convinced that they deserved at least the replay, and a few more of those small steps forward that the coach is asking for at this stage. Instead he has to justify the elimination from that cup raised last season.

THE KEYS

Mitoma is the hero for De Zerbi, who in these months of Premier is turning into Klopp’s bete noire and who celebrates the feat under the curve by those fans who immediately idolized him. The goal is a champion’s shot after a game in which there was too much smoke and too little fire for a long time. But the Japanese is Brighton’s X-Factor, the one who with his talent is capable more than others of igniting the team. Without Caicedo, out at least until the end of the market after a transfer request (Arsenal are ready to put 80 million euros on the plate for having suffered the midfielder), De Zerbi still ventures a 4-2-4 with the full-backs March and Mitoma in line with the two towers Ferguson and Welbeck. The form works best in the second half, when March and Mitoma step up. Brighton is confirmed as one of the most beautiful teams to watch in the Premier League: organised, well placed on the field, always looking for the best play. Liverpool are left with disappointment after a game in which they hadn’t deserved all things considered. Compared to two weeks ago, when the Reds had come out with broken bones from the Premier League stop in the seagulls stadium, the progress is evident: a better team on the pitch, managed brilliantly in the middle by the 18-year-old Bajcetic, more careful defense (the physique from Konate made himself heard) because Mitoma’s goal is an individual prowess and not a departmental error. The problems remain in attack: Elliott’s move to the front line adds creativity and ensures better coverage in midfield, but progress would also be needed from Gakpo, still too lost in the midst of the trident, where he remains even when Klopp leaves room for Nunez. The final goal that decides the elimination is also a blow to morale, a new stop in the project to relaunch a team that can no longer afford to stop.