The Brighton coach: “I’ve already forgotten about Moises, I’m proud of who we have in the team and I want happy players to be here”
“The big ones can buy our players but they can’t buy our soul or our spirit.” Roberto De Zerbi, coach of Brighton, on the eve of the first Premier League match against Luton, thus comments on the exit of Caicedo, disputed between Chelsea and Liverpool for a price of 128 million and the games not yet closed. “I’ve already forgotten about Moises, I’m really proud of the players we have in the team.”
“We want to keep improving. The credit goes to the club,” continued De Zerbi, delving into the strategy adopted: “We have to complete the squad. I want players who want to come here. We are Brighton, we achieved a great goal last year ( the Europa League, ed): same as Liverpool, better than Chelsea. I would like players who are proud to play here.”
