Real Madrid and Ancelotti last year together

Ancelotti and Real Madrid should say goodbye at the end of the season. In recent days Carletto has spoken of a possible renewal, but the feeling is that the paths of the Italian coach and the Casa Blanca will separate for the second time (and with two Champions League victories added to the two won at the helm of the Rossoneri Devil: none like him, world record).

With the former Milan and Everton coach expected to become coach of the Seleçao (even if in Brazil not everyone is enthusiastic about having a foreign coach (first and foremost Romario, who used very harsh words in this regard against Ancelotti). It should be remembered that at this moment the green and gold selection is led by interim technical commissioner Fernando Dinizthe coach who led Fluminense to victory in the Copa Libertadores (the South American Champions League) in the final against Boca Juniors last November 4th. The idea of ​​federal president Ednaldo Rodrigues however, it would be to hand over the national team to an experienced (and multi-titled) coach such as Ancelotti to make an assault on that world championship which has been missing since 2002.

Real Madrid, the rumors about Xabi Alonso

The departure of Carlo Ancelotti would open the race for Real Madrid’s bench. One of the hot names, for some time, is that of Xabi Alonso: he knows the environment well (former merengue midfielder from 2009 to 2014) and is surprising everyone at the helm of Bayer Leverkusen leaders in the Bundesliga with 31 points after 11 matchdays (+2 over Bayern Munich). The eyes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also on him (Klopp cycle towards closure).

“There’s no need for a clause. I know he’s happy, but if he wants to go we won’t keep him. We’ll definitely talk about it. We won’t force someone to stay if they don’t want to stay. Our goal is for him to feel so good and so happy to want to stay with us”, said Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro regarding Xabi Alonso’s future.

Real Madrid-De Zerbi confirms the former Sassuolo player at the Casa Blanca

But be careful of the Italian variant: from Carlo Ancelotti to Roberto De Zerbi. Rumors have been circulating about Real Madrid’s interest for some time (in the beginning it was Cadena Ser) now they arrive to confirm also from the (Catalan) side of Sport which places thecurrent Brighton manager (contract until 2026 with £10 million clause) at the top of President Florentino Perez’s approval list. According to these rumors, there has already been an interim meeting between the club and the coach’s entourage. The De Zerbi logic? Young, winning coach – last season he took Brighton to the Europa League (where they are second in the group and fighting for first place -1 behind Marseille) – with innovative ideas ideal for making Real Madrid’s under 25 talents perform at their best (from Bellingham to Vinicus, passing through Rodrygo, Camavinga and Valverde).

Subscribe to the newsletter

