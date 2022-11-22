“Pantani per semper” by Davide De Zan is out, the exclusive preview on Affaritaliani.it

Marco Pantani he died on February 14, 2004, although perhaps his heart had died earlier: in that June 1999 in Madonna di Campiglio in which his controversial positivity broke a career and also the dream of many who identified with “the Pirate” . A very hard blow for a cycling phenomenon, who was also a very sensitive boy. Posted by Daylight Librarycomes out today – Tuesday 22 November – in all bookstores and online stores “Swamps Forever”an all-round investigation into the life and death of the most beloved of modern cycling champions by David De Zanthe journalist to whom we owe the most important revelations on the tragic end of an athlete who, eighteen years after his disappearance – a homicide, according to De Zan – is more alive than ever in the passion of the fans.

«A few years ago» says De Zan, who for thirty years has been giving voice to the Giro d’Italia and the great sports classics on the Mediaset networks, «I opened a path on the road to truth, for all those who wanted to observe I found the story of a champion and a man who left us too soon, and with too many whys. At the time I couldn’t tell everything I knew, because there was still an ongoing judicial investigation. Instead, many of those documents are found in this book.”.

The result is an open-hearted investigation that relentlessly lines up the facts, which overturns convenient reconstructions, which never stops asking for justice. «I have the serene awareness that between the pages of Pantani forever there are all the elements so that everyone can find the answer to the mystery» concludes De Zan.

Courtesy of the publisher, we publish an exclusive preview of the volume “Pantani per semper” by Davide De Zan

