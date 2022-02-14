Eppan, we had a problem. De Vrij no longer looks like him. And if the lintel of the defense suffers, the whole Nerazzurri house feels the blow. The Dutch central, silent leader of a rearguard completed by Skriniar and Bastoni, is experiencing a difficult season and the night in Naples confirmed the hardships especially in the big matches of the Dutch national, who also has experience to spare. All with Liverpool at the gates and market discussions that become more and more insistent.