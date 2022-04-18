The Nerazzurri players will spend the night on the eve of the derby at home: the Dutchman should complete the starting defense, Toro is the favorite along with the Bosnian

All report. Simone Inzaghi will face the Milan derby of the Italian Cup with all the squad available as it had already been in the air for days. Alessandro Bastoni had no problems other than Friday’s cramps, Stefan De Vrij has been aiming for Milan for days and is a candidate for a starting position. The rest of the group worked at Easter and Easter Monday with the Rossoneri in the eye, today in particular in front of the management with Giuseppe Marotta, Piero Ausilio and Dario Baccin on the sidelines.

The set-up – With the awareness that the Inter coach is used to sudden twists and turns at the moment of the announcement of the starting line-up, it is reasonable to hypothesize that at Giuseppe Meazza the Italian champions start with Inzaghi’s highly titled players. No doubt for the midfield trio and for the defenders protecting Samir Handanovic, with De Vrij now fully recovered. On the outside it would be hasty to put a hand on the fire, but Denzel Dumfries and Ivan Perisic seem decidedly ahead on Matteo Darmian and Robin Gosens as evidence of the desire to play everything in search of the Cup final. Finally, the delicate theme of the tips, always subject to change at the last: Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez are the favorites for the starting shirts to try to pierce Mike Maignan, even if Joaquin Correa and Alexis Sanchez seem in good shape. However, Toro returned to scoring after a month and freed himself from the tension of abstinence from goals: it is difficult to leave him on the bench.

The news – Compared to the traditional match eve, this time Inter have opted for a modus operandi different. After lunch and the afternoon finishing on Easter Monday, in fact, the players returned home: no pre-derby retreat. The team will then meet on the morning of the match for training and then will not split up until the post-match greetings. With the obvious hope that at that moment a marker will mark in red on the calendar the day of 11 May, that of the final of the Italian Cup.

