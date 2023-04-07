Bitter Easter at Inter. In the away match in Salerno, after a mountain of chances created, the Nerazzurri conceded the equalizer in the final

Bitter Easter at Inter. In the away match in Salerno, after a mountain of chances created, the Nerazzurri conceded the equalizing goal in the final which put the Champions League in trouble. Here is Stefan de Vrij’s analysis on the microphones of DAZN:

“Huge disappointment. Many things can be said, but if you don’t close them, anything can happen. It’s a period in which everything is going badly and crosses like Candreva’s also enter. I’m always thinking about Inter, I try to give my best. I’m not happy with the fact that I play less but they are the coach’s choices. The approach today was right, we created a lot. But if you don’t close games, it can happen. If I renew? There will be another meeting this week and then let’s see how it goes“.