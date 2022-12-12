At 30, the Dutch defender needs to recover after a subdued year and five consecutive benches in Qatar, without any presence. Regardless of which team he will play with next season
Denzel Dumfries has been talked about a lot, between the peaks of goals and assists and the slides in the quarter-final against Argentina. It’s vacation time for him after his return from Qatar, as well as for the other Inter player in the Dutch squad: Stefan de Vrij. It is no coincidence that there has been less talk about the central lately, given the five benches in as many matches without ever having entered the field.
#Vrij #desire #redemption #World #Cup #spectator #renewal
