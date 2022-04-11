First session of the week for Inter which focuses on Friday’s trip to La Spezia in order not to lose the championship rhythm found after the victory at Juve’s home. As a precaution, De Vrij, who came out against Verona due to a fatigue in his left thigh, underwent a differentiated training session. The defender is fine and has not even been subjected to instrumental tests, even if at the Picco he could give way to D’Ambrosio, and then return from 1 ‘in the Coppa Italia derby, on Tuesday 19.