Friday at La Spezia should be D’Ambrosio’s turn. With the derby and Rome at the gates, Inzaghi could do some turnover
First session of the week for Inter which focuses on Friday’s trip to La Spezia in order not to lose the championship rhythm found after the victory at Juve’s home. As a precaution, De Vrij, who came out against Verona due to a fatigue in his left thigh, underwent a differentiated training session. The defender is fine and has not even been subjected to instrumental tests, even if at the Picco he could give way to D’Ambrosio, and then return from 1 ‘in the Coppa Italia derby, on Tuesday 19.
Possible turnover
–
Inter will be forced to win with Milan to hit the Olimpico final (11 May) and given that Mourinho’s Roma arrive in the weekend following the Meazza, Inzaghi against Spezia could rely on a weighted turnover. Among other things, in addition to Vidal, Bastoni and Perisic are warned, who would then miss the match against the Giallorossi with a yellow Friday. Instead, Lautaro returns, who could make Dzeko catch his breath to compose the attack couple with Correa. Doubts also on the wings, with Darmian and Gosens pawing.
April 11, 2022 (change April 11, 2022 | 21:26)
