Nyck’s season de Vries can begin relatively calmly. As much as one can stay calm in Formula 1, of course, and as much serenity as a legal matter can grant, which in any case is not closed. However, the Dutchman won the first act of the dispute against Jeroen Schothorst, the real estate tycoon who financed his career in Formula 2 in 2018 with a sum of 25,000 euros. The sentence of the investigating judge of the Amsterdam court rejected the entrepreneur’s request to disclose de Vries’ contracts between 2018 and 2022: Schothorst had in fact accused the pilot of having hidden information about his earnings and violated the agreements. A judgment on the merits is awaited.

The terms of the agreement stipulated the payment of interest equal to 3% a year (the Dutchman has already paid 190,000 euros), as well as 50% of de Vries’ earnings once he arrives in Formula 1. However, the loan would canceled if de Vries did not arrive in the top flight by 2022, which actually happened at the Italian Grand Prix, when the 27-year-old made his Williams debut as a replacement for the unavailable Albon. The entrepreneur believes that de Vries made his Formula 1 debut at Monza, although as a reserve, the driver claims that he had no valid contract as a Formula 1 driver for the 2022 season: in short, the dispute is all here and the investigating judge agreed with de Vries. Investrand – Schothorst’s investment firm – must pay the legal costs but will resort to a merit-based proceeding, with a judge hearing the entire case.

“I have fulfilled all my obligations to Investstrand under the loan agreement and have always provided it with all the information it was entitled to under the loan agreement“, commented the AlphaTauri pilot, as reported de Telegraph. “As far as I’m concerned, the fact that the judge ruled in my favor was therefore in line with expectations. I hope the wind dies down now and that I can concentrate on preparing for the Formula 1 season“.