A multitude of umbrellas filled the Cheste grid, bad news for the drivers and good news for the fans, because you already know that it never rains to everyone’s liking. He did it with intensity before the start of the first race in the history of Formula E in Spain and that changed the panorama, especially that of Vandoorne, who was punished to start last after taking pole position due to a correlation problem with his wheels. what would your partner take advantage of De Vries to inherit the first place in the finish line, and the leadership of the World Cup … after such an unprecedented end with grotesque.

In this way, with the fastest at the back of the grid, Da Costa saw his second place transformed into pole, free of annoying curtains of water ahead and with the Safety Car leading the pace at the start. Once the safety car pulled away and the action began, it was not long before he had to go out again, because on the same lap, Lotterer hit Buemi from behind in the tight turns of Turn 8, where the circuit is cut, ending his career. It didn’t take rain for there to be trouble in that area …

The same ones that were not lacking later and that did so well for Da Costa, who left in the lead while De Vries, Guenther and Lynn had theirs for second place until the German lost control of his BMW and finished in the gravel. Safety Car back on track. After him, the Saturday of the Portuguese of DS Techeetah was not as placid as you could hope with De Vries in his slipstream and another touch between Sette Camara and Vandoorne that sent the Brazilian to the gravel and again required the task of the safety car.

The green flag returned ten minutes from the end with many things to happen, so much that it was impossible to give credit. Because the Safety Car had to go out on the track once more, the fifth! With Lotterer fallen in battle, and it caused disaster: every time it acts, energy is reduced to the cars and so much was taken away from them that most ran out of power on the last lap of the race. A) Yes, Da Costa went from leading to ninth and De Vries to winning the race ahead of Muller and Vandoorne, on the podium coming out last. A grotesque … celebrated by Mercedes with her two men at the helm of the World Cup.

