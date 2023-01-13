The presence on the track, finally as a ‘owner’, of Nyck DeVries it will be one of the most anticipated and interesting innovations of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The Dutchman, who won the F2 title in 2019 only to then be forced to ’emigrate’ to Formula E, impressed everyone at the Italian GP last year , when he finished ninth at the wheel of the derelict Williams in place of the injured Alex Albon. The first full season of the 27-year-old from Uitwellingerga in F1 will instead take place at the wheel of theAlpha Tauria team in which De Vries will replace Pierre Gasly, who migrated to Alpine.

The Japanese will be the garage mate of the former Mercedes driver Yuki Tsunoda, now in its third season in the Circus. The vintage and the direct comparison on equal terms could be decisive for the careers of both riders: De Vries will have to prove, after so much apprenticeship, that he deserves the chance on the big stage. Tsunoda vice versa will have to make people forget the disappointing 2022 season in which, also thanks to a vehicle that is anything but competitive, he obtained championship points in just four weekends out of 22. Although the context may seem tense, the relationship between the two is however that that there could be between old friends.

Interviewed in an episode of the podcast Beyond The GridDe Vries has in fact revealed that he is a great admirer of Tsunoda’s qualities since the only season the Japanese competed in F2, in 2020. “When he was in Formula 2, I was one of his biggest supporters. He’s obviously a funny guy and isn’t afraid to speak his mind about him. I like watching it – declared the compatriot of Max Verstappen – he is very talented and very fast. I’m sure we will have a lot of fun together. It will be the first time in my career that I will have a smaller teammate than me – he then joked, referring to the short stature of both – but we still have the same shoe size“.