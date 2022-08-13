The first of the last two E-Prix of the season, both scheduled this weekend in Seoul, ended between calculations and options related to the race on Sunday 14 August, at the end of which the fate of the drivers and constructors’ championship will be definitively decided. A purely sporting atmosphere, such as to overcome with serenity even what happened in the race at the end of the first lap; immediately after the start of the South Korean stage, eight riders ended up against the barriers at the exit of the last corner, with six of them then forced to retire.

Among these, the one who generated the greatest concern of the public and viewers was the Dutchman Nyck De Vries, author of an accident with a dynamic as particular as it is risky. The driver of the Mercedes, in fact, has rear-ended the Nissan of Sébastien Buemi after the latter had already hit the guards after a braking error. In the collision with the French driver’s car, De Vries’s car ended up dangerously under that of the transalpine, with the helmet of the reigning world champion still positioned under the bottom of the Japanese car. However, to avoid crushing the pilot’s head, theHalo. The cockpit protection system, introduced in 2018 and already the ‘guardian angel’ of several drivers also in F1, saved the 27-year-old from the German team, who came out unscathed from his car after the intervention of the marshals.

Great to see all seven drivers walk away unscathed from this incident at the start of the race. Round 15 is currently under red flag conditions as the cars are recovered from the track. 🇰🇷 2022 Hana Bank #SeoulEPrix pic.twitter.com/ce7ODepDiS – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) August 13, 2022

Interviewed after the race on the episode, De Vries thanked the effectiveness of this technology, not sparing a joke: “Thank God we have the halo, although I think the incident seemed scarier than it was – he explained to the media – without the halo I would have been even shorter than I already am. Luckily we had one, and he saved me ”. In addition, the Dutchman admitted that he ended up too simply under another car, but did not want to criticize the design of the Gen2 cars, which will retire at the end of the world championship.: “Who am I to judge? I’m not part of the design team or the committee that works with designers to design something like this. I agree that maybe it’s too easy for cars to slip under one another. But, I repeat, what can I say about it? “