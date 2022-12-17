Miles, miles, miles. This is Nyck’s watchword de Vries from now until 3 March, when the first weekend of the Formula 1 World Championship will begin. The Dutchman in fact carried out some Pirelli tests with wet tires on the circuit of Portimaomoreover the number one candidate to replace Shanghai in the 2023 calendar. On Thursday de Vries brought the AT03: it was not his debut with the 2022 car, as he had already tested it in Abu Dhabi.

Yuki too Tsunoda he took to the track, but he did so on Wednesday the 14th. The Faenza team and its riders will now go on holiday to forget a subdued season and think about a 2023 full of redemption. The Japanese and de Vries will be back on track on February 3 at Paul Ricard, again with wet tyres. For the Dutchman, it will be another opportunity to learn how ground-effect cars work, after having also tested Mercedes, Aston Martin and Williams in the 2022 season. With the Grove team, among other things, he also scored points in the only race held so far in Formula 1.

Nyck de Vries was in command of the monolugar from AlphaTauri no second day from the heads of Pirelli in Portimão. 🎥 Autódromo Internacional do Algarve#F1 #F1naSPORTTV pic.twitter.com/orremont0x — F1PT (@F1PToficial) December 15, 2022

Finally, it should be remembered that the tests for the development of wet tires are not used by the teams to test car components, but only to test the tyres, in fact the program is drawn up by Pirelli.