Few smiles

A Friday not at all good for theAlpha Tauri in the first two sessions of free tests in Sakhir, as demonstrated by the times recorded by the two drivers. In this case, Tsunoda was the closest to reaching the top-10 of the final standings finishing in 13th position in PL1, contrary to the 16th place established by Nyck De Vries, in his Formula 1 debut as an official driver. The Dutchman then finished behind his teammate again in PL2, but this time even in the Last row virtual, and more precisely in 19th place.

A complex debut

The 2019-2020 Formula world champion finished immediately behind the Japanese, with the two drivers of the Faenza team sandwiched between the Williams of Albon, 17th, and the other rookie of this season like Logan Sargeant, to the rear light: “It was the first time I participated in a PL2 session as a full-time Formula 1 driver – explained the former third driver of Mercedes – Overall, I’m happy with the work and progress we’ve made. The conditions from FP1 to FP2 were very different, but we worked well together as a team. We found ourselves in a bit of trouble, but I am confident that if we stick together and continue to improve the areas where we believe we need to find performance, we can take a step forward. It’s hard to make big changes in just one weekend, however we are aware of our weaknesses compared to our competitors. This track may not be suitable for the characteristics of our car, but it’s still early days. After a couple of weekends, we will be able to get a clearer picture.”

Tsunoda’s admission

Comments stingy with positive or comforting indications even from Yuki Tsunodain his third year in AlphaTauri and aware of the team’s difficulties in this start of the championship: “Today was not an easy day – He admitted – the performance itself doesn’t look good compared to our competitors. Of course we don’t know what programs they used, but we identified limitations on our part. There is still another practice session tomorrow and I am feeling optimistic. We have definitely made a step forward from last year, so I’m confident we can continue moving in the right direction. It looks like our long-term pace is better than our short-term pace, which is perhaps good for Bahrain, but the performance is lacking. Now we will focus on qualifying, to improve as much as possible for tomorrow.”

A qualification to be evaluated

To better understand the real form of the AlphaTauris, it will be necessary to follow the qualifying sessions for the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 16:00 Italian time.