De Vries just needs a little time, that’s all, said one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

So far we cannot really speak of a top entry for Nyck de Vries in Formula 1. The midfield is very close together. So every little mistake or little bit of bad luck is greatly magnified.

De Vries needs time

That also seems to be the case with De Vries. All the more so because his teammate has now suddenly seen the light – after two lesser seasons. But it is mainly time that De Vries needs. Helmut Marko has already attracted the thumbscrews with his ‘yellow card’, but according to Juan Pablo Montoya (still a great F1 hero), De Vries should just enjoy the ‘real’ circuits. He says that to the famous British Motorsport.

It’s never easy to get into Formula 1, but I think he just needs some extra time. I think if he comes back to Europe where he knows the jobs he will be better off. The schedule is really tough for him, with all new tracks at the beginning of the year, so I think it will really get better if he’s on tracks that are familiar to him. Juan Pablo Montoya, always a very good pear.

It is a bit ironic that it comes from the mouth of Juan Pablo Montoya. Juan Pablo also first caused a furore to enter Formula 1 at a later age. In contrast to De Vries, Montoya was immediately there to provide Michael Schumacher with a reply where possible.

Will it happen?

When asked whether De Vries will also get that time, Montoya is also quite direct:

That is of course the reality and part of the game. You have to perform immediately. But still, he has occasionally shown that he has the speed. We just have to wait a while and give him time. Juan Pablo Montoya, the last really cool Formula 1 driver?

It’s going to be a fun one, because next weekend we’re driving in Monaco. If De Vries can qualify a bit well there and manages to stay out of trouble during the race, there must be a point, right?

Read more? This is the standings after the 2023 Miami GP!

This article De Vries should be given more time, says hero first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Vries #time #hero