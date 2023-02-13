The 2023 season will see Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri as rookies, who will add to the singular case of Nyck DeVries: Dutch, chosen byAlpha Tauri as Pierre Gasly’s replacement, he will in fact compete in his first season as an official team driver, despite having already made his debut last year at Monza, with Williams, on the occasion of the Italian GP. Consequently, next year will not be synonymous with the 28-year-old’s first experience in F1, but it will still be the first championship lived entirely in the Circus: “There’s always a little bit of healthy pressure, which I think is necessary to stay focused – explained the 2020-2021 Formula E champion – i would say that I’m still a rookie. I had the privilege of testing several cars, but the time spent on the track was limited. Except for three tests for rookie pilots – two with Mercedes and one with AlphaTauri – I have not taken part in other practice sessions. Hitting the track during FP1 gave me the opportunity to perform during a race weekend, but also a different pressure than a test day, given the limited time available. It’s an opportunity to show your worth, but at the same time, there’s a lot more to lose than to gain. Still, it’s an important experience. Having worked with different teams in different environments has been very helpful, but in terms of time spent on the track, I think I have less experience than the other rookies this year. However, I’m a little older and I’ve had the chance to race in different championships, which has helped increase my level of experience.”

For De Vries, therefore, 2023 will be the first absolute experience in a team like AlphaTauri, a team in which he will share the garage with a new teammate like Yuki Tsunoda: “My experience so far has been great. I was warmly welcomed by both Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri in Italy. Relationships cannot be forced – he added – it always takes a while, but i have to say i was greeted really warmly. They all seemed thrilled with my arrival and did everything possible to integrate me quickly. I spent a lot of time with engineers from different departments and other people within the team. We specifically focused on my preferences in all sorts of things and at the same time looked at weaknesses to highlight and room for improvement. I think we made good use of the time available to us also in terms of physical preparation. I’m enjoying the ride and can’t wait for the season to start. Yuki and I spent two and a half weeks at the training camp in Dubai, which went really well. We pushed a lot and I feel more and more prepared. I think I’m in good shape. There are still a few weeks left before the start, so I don’t think there’s anything to worry about. Yuki and I had different plans and so we didn’t see each other much, but we’ve known each other for a while already. The only time we raced in the same race was last year at Monza! I think Yuki is a fast and talented driver and he also has experience in Formula 1. I bring a few different experiences with me, but I am sure that our work will help everyone grow. I have no doubts about that.”

In addition, De Vries will be the second Dutch driver on track alongside the reigning world champion Max Verstappen. A signing that has generated further passion for this sport in the ‘Orange’ public, from which the number 21 does not know how much support he will get compared to what he already offers to the idol of an entire nation: “Time will tell – he concluded – Max has done a lot of good in Formula 1: at the moment he is dominating and the whole country rightly supports him. The Dutch are enthusiastic about Formula 1. I am at the beginning of my journey, while Max will continue to fight at the top, so I will try to leave my mark in my own way. Other than that, I don’t know how much fan support will split between us. The fans are by Max’s side and now they also have a second Dutch rider to root for!”