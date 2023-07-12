Marko replies to the criticisms

He waited 24 hours Helmut Marko, but then decided to make his version of events public. The 80-year-old Red Bull consultant has taken the stage in recent days for the decision, made official yesterday, of torpedo the Dutch Nyck De Vries from the AlphaTauri team – still without points after 10 races held this year – promoting in his place the veteran Daniel Ricciardo, who in this first part of the championship worked as a reserve driver for the Milton Keynes team. A choice, the one taken by the top management of Red Bull, much contested especially for the way it happened.

Red Bull style

But on the other hand, the reigning world champion team is known for impetuous decisions made regarding their pilots, for better or for worse. De Vries – who has won an F2 title and a Formula E World Championship in his career – was given less than half a season before being sacked. Commenting on the decision to the Dutch site De Telegraphwho was the first to launch the indiscretion of the footing of the 28-year-old orange, However, Marko has certainly not shown remorse, on the contrary. The Graz manager seemed to decisively vindicate his choice of a immediate changedecided without even waiting for the mid-season summer break.

Comparison with Tsunoda

“We had to do something – Marko ruled – why wait? What difference do two other races make if you don’t see any improvements? Nyck is a good guy, but the speed wasn’t there“. To prove fatal, for De Vries, was the confrontation with teammate Yuki Tsunoda, already criticized in the past by Marko himself. “We signed Nyck because he performed very well at Monza last year – commented the Austrian manager again – and we expected him to at least match his teammate this year, but that was not the case. In reality, it was always three-tenths slower. We have not seen any improvement“.

Ricciardo’s choice

Criticisms of the Red Bull group have also come for the choice of promote the veteran Ricciardo in AlphaTauri and not a young academy talent, such as the talented Liam Lawson could have been. Ricciardo’s announcement came on the day when theaussie he returned to an F1 car for the first time as Red Bull’s third driver, participating in the Pirelli tire test. “His lap times were competitive on three different sets of tyres Marko explained. if Ricciardo didn’t have the necessary speed, we would have considered something else. But the AlphaTauri is not in a good position. They are bottom of the Constructors’ classification, so we have to do something to improve the situation. This often happens after a driver change: Ricciardo will bring new energy to the team“.