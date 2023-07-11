Decision made

The Nyck De Vries’ fate seems sealed. The 2021 Formula E world champion, who had also won the F2 title two years earlier and who then had to wait over three seasons to make his debut as a starter in the Circus, will be afoot in the summer. This was stated with some certainty by the German media, led by former driver Ralf Schumacher. In fact, in Germany everyone is convinced that AlphaTauri – but above all Red Bull – have out of patience against the orange driver, still unable to reach the points zone this season.

Last place in the league

Adding insult to injury because on Sunday, on the occasion of the British GP, De Vries was formally overtaken in the standings by the only other rider who, like him, is still at zero in the standings: Logan Sargeant. The Williams driver finished 11th, bettering De Vries’ 12th place in Monaco. Therefore, the American is ahead on equal points. At Silverstone, the 28-year-old from Sneek once again finished last among the classified drivers, behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

No alibis

The obvious technical crisis into which AlphaTauri fell it doesn’t seem to represent a strong enough alibi for De Vries, who could see himself at this point also deprived of the satisfaction of racing his home GP at Zandvoort. “The decision has been made, I’m pretty sure. It will be a pity for him that he probably won’t be able to drive at Zandvoort – commented Schumacher to Sky Sport Germany – but it’s also good for Daniel Ricciardo and for the team. The AlphaTauri needs some experience. Nothing is fixed, but everything is possible”.

Ricciardo occasion

The #21 should in fact be replaced during the current season by the Australian driver, who was dismounted last year by McLaren and this year chosen by Red Bull as the man dedicated to simulator work and exhibitions. If indeed this were to be the case, for Ricciardo there would be the possibility of demonstrating all his worth in the second half of 2023with the clear goal of snatching a starting contract for next season.