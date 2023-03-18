Trouble with the power unit: a constant for several teams

He doesn’t mention stopping there chain of reliability problems which is affecting several teams at the start of the season. After Ferrari, McLaren and – albeit on a precautionary level – Red Bulla fourth team has also joined the group teams plagued by trouble at the power unit. This is the AlphaTauri, which obviously uses the same Honda-RBPT engines available to the reigning world champions. An official statement released by the team from Faenza announced that the Dutchman Nyck de Vries – in his debut season this year in the Circus – had to give up running the third free practice session on the Jeddah circuit precisely for a problem encountered on the engine of his car #21.

unfortunately, we’ve detected an issue on @nyckdevries‘ car and we are now changing his PU. as a result, he won’t be participating in FP3 pic.twitter.com/dJ8Rr7kvIs — AlphaTauri team (@AlphaTauriF1) March 18, 2023

Uphill start for De Vries

“We have detected a problem on Nyck de Vries’ car and are now changing its power athet – reads the meager message published on social networks by the Italian team – as a result, he will not participate in PL3″. This forfeit represents a serious blow for the 2021 Formula E world champion, who already appeared to be the most struggling rookie on the track in Bahrain. The Dutch ex Williams and Mercedes is making his first career appearance on the difficult and very fast Jeddah track and the loss of an entire work session will certainly make itself felt both in this afternoon’s qualifying and in tomorrow’s GP.