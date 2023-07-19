De Vries out

Last week the AlphaTauri line-up officially changed with the dismissal of Nyck de Vries, excluded from the Faenza team due to his disappointing results in the first ten races. The Dutchman, on whom good expectations had been placed on the eve of the championship, did not instead collect any points in the championship standings, a fact which prompted the Red Bull managers, starting with Helmut Marko, to focus on the returning Daniel Ricciardo in place of the 2021-2022 Formula E World Champion.

The rumors about Dutch

Once the baton was communicated, however, there were various news concerning the alleged comments released by De Vries immediately after the decision made by the Milton Keynes team: among these, mainly appeared on Twitterthose of a promise, by Red Bull itself, of a seat for 2025, to which messages of support have been added to Lewis Hamilton limited to 2021 world cupwhich according to the Dutch would have been subtracted to the seven times world champion.

The manager ready for legal action

All items that were not appreciated especially by the manager of the now ex-AlphaTauri pilot, Guillaume Le Goff. In an interview with F1 Insidersthe latter has totally denied these claims, as well as wanting to move on to lawsuits against those who published such indiscretions: “Nyck hasn’t spoken to anyone following the news of his place in AlphaTauri – commented – the news is false and defamatory. There will be an official statement from Nyck later in the week. Until then, we still have a few things to sort out.”

The photos

To further highlight the falsehood of these statements there would also be a post published on Instagram Tuesday, which sees the Dutch in a moment of relaxation on the French Riviera with his compatriot Max Verstappen and Lando Norris (De Vries is second on the left in the photo above). Furthermore, the day after his sacking, more images were published, this time relating to a meeting between De Vries and the Mercedes Team Principal. Toto Wolffin a bar in the Principality of Monaco.

Toto Wolff meets with Nyck de Vries as ‘Mercedes spy returns from Red Bull’https://t.co/FtyydPWWk9 — Express Sports (@DExpress_Sport) July 13, 2023