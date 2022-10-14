Nyck’s 2023 season de Vries has officially begun. The new AlphaTauri driver, announced last weekend in Japan, has in fact completed the procedures with the team from Faenza, carrying out the rectory seat test.

It was AlphaTauri herself who gave the news through social media. For de Vries, next year’s will not be his absolute debut in Formula 1, as he first held free practice sessions with Mercedes and Aston Martin and then raced this year’s Monza Grand Prix with Williams, going among other things in the points in his first race. Also by virtue of this result and the friendship that binds him to compatriot Max Verstappen, the Dutchman has drawn attention to himself, ensuring the passage to AlphaTauri, where he will replace Pierre Gasly to compose one of the “lowest” pairs that Formula 1 remembers: he and Yuki Tsunoda, in fact, are respectively 167 and 159 centimeters.

seat fit time for @nyckdevries 👌 welcome to Faenza! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/pCHGSJNQmH – AlphaTauri team (@ AlphaTauriF1) October 14, 2022