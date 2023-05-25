AlphaTauri, de Vries already under discussion?

Nick de Vries he is a victim of the expectations that he himself has helped to create about himself. The Dutch driver amazed everyone by taking ninth place on his Formula 1 debut last year at Monza. Having immediately forfeited two points allowed him to enter into negotiations with AlphaTauri and to contact Helmut Marko with even more solid credentials than those that the title could provide in the Season 7 of Formula E.

However, Formula 1 waits for no one. She is ruthless with the very young, let alone with a driver who has already accumulated a lot of experience in motoring. The Dutchman’s stuttering start to the season has raised questions in AlphaTauri, and Monte-Carlo will already be an important testing ground, because in another street circuit (Baku) de Vries was in great difficulty. Bringing the car home would already be an improvement for the 2019 Formula 2 champion, but it is clear that in Faenza they would like to see performances closer to those of Yuki Tsunoda.

The words of de Vries

The rider admitted that he had made too many mistakes at the start of the season, but he didn’t show any worries about his future: “The rumors are not a shock to me, are normal. Formula 1 and the Red Bull world have always been like this. You always have to give your best, do your best, and I’ve done that my entire career. You always have to fight for your survival and get achievements to successfully pursue your career. It’s always been like this“.

Too many mistakes

“I have not read any speculation about my future, I have only understood some things from some messages that have been sent to me in the past weeks. I definitely think I made too many mistakesI candidly admit it“, he continued. “I also think the pace has been good at various points, this encourages me and gives me confidence. But while the speed was there, in the end I wasn’t able to pull it all together to get results. This is part of the learning process: sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. We are all human, we make mistakes and we move on, that’s all“.