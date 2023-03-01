AlphaTauri, focus on Bahrain only

In a world championship that also features numerous innovations on the starting grid, among the teams that line up their own line-up different from last season’s there is also theAlpha Tauri. The house from Faenza, which in recent days has been facing rumors related to its possible sale, is now called to concentrate on the first round of the 2023 world championship, scheduled for this weekend in Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The big news

In the Italian team there is therefore a new face like that of Nyck de Vries, which after the splendid and unexpected debut in the last Italian Grand Prix in Williams convinced AlphaTauri to bet on him as official driver. The late debut of a talent like that of the Dutchman in F1, winner in Formula 2 and world champion in Formula E but never got beyond the role of third driver in Mercedes and Aston Martin, was almost a coincidence.

The long awaited moment

Regardless of all this, the fact remains that the long-awaited moment in his career has finally come for Pierre Gasly’s replacement: “I feel ready for this first race of the year – commented – in october last year i knew i would be on the starting grid, the preparations were long and I have been waiting for this moment not just in these last five, six, seven months… but practically all my life. I feel I’m very ready! My honest feeling is that, as the rules have remained largely the same, fundamentally we won’t have huge differences between the two cars. I had to adapt and work with a newer PU vendor than the one I’ve worked with in the past. Obviously the working methods are a little different, but there isn’t an abysmal difference. When you are in the car and start the engine, you are alone and silent. It’s just you and the car. I don’t think it feels any different than any other time on the grid waiting for the lights. It’s just another car, but I don’t think it feels much different. It’s more the whole Circus that surrounds it which will probably be a little different over the weekend and in the days leading up to it, but otherwise I’ve made a lot of starts and it won’t change much”.

Another year together

For Yuki Tsunoda the great excitement of the F1 debut was felt in 2021, and since then the Japanese driver has always remained linked to the AlphaTauri. This beginning of 2023, therefore, will reserve sensations that are different from those of the debut, but which will help generate a boost for this world championship: “On last year’s car we lacked downforce, which is particularly evident at high speeds, where the car slipped a lot and we struggled to manage the tires – commented – In this area, I have noticed a significant improvement with the new car. The tire specifications have changed this year and in last week’s tests I could see that they behave differently, especially over long distances, so we have to adapt to this change, but it will be the same for everyone. The degradation seemed quite high to me, but I rode most of the time during the day and in the heat, while this weekend – on the same track – the moments that matter will take place at night, therefore with lower temperatures. As for the PU, last week I was pleased to notice that when I suggested something at the end of the session, I immediately found an improvement in the next one. The team is working well and everyone is working in the same direction. Now I can’t wait to get back to racing. This year, my goal is to be more consistent throughout the weekend, in order to obtain better performance in the race. There have been some changes: now I have a new coach and some new engineers, but I feel well prepared and want to continue. As always, I will give 100 percent.”