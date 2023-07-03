According to Kevin Magnussen, De Vries has been quite desperate lately.

Nyck de Vries and Kevin Magnussen met for the second time. Both drivers have a car with which you are more or less designated to drive in the rear. These fights look a little bit clunky.

De Vries does not have the necessary enormous ‘overspeed’ (that AlphaTauri AT04 is really slow at top speed) and Magnussen is not a driver who likes to be overtaken. On the contrary, he is precisely the driver who can make himself very ‘wide’ and does not easily give in.

De Vries is desperate

Kevin Magnussen is also never afraid to comment on something. He is only too happy to name the sore spots. Magnussen said after the race that Nyck de Vries is in a “desperate situation” and is clearly “racing for his future.”

At the GP of Canada, the two met. De Vries was slightly quicker over a lap, but due to the low top speed of the AlphaTauri it was very difficult to pass de Haas on the straight. In the end, the overtaking action was not entirely successful, allowing Magnussen to parry again.

Kevin gets it

Yesterday it was again not convincing, Nyck had two laps left to push Magnussen off the track twice. Kevin Magnussen – also not too bad to do an action that is on the border – understands it all:

He already has a penalty, right? So yes, he pushed me off track. I think he is racing for his future. Maybe he’s in a bit of a desperate situation, so I can’t really say much about it. He has a penalty, it is what it is. Kevin Magnussen, De Vries finds desperate.

Nyck de Vries ultimately had – once again – a disappointing weekend. Now Yuki Tsunoda’s was even worse in terms of result, so the damage seems to be somewhat limited. However, there is the difference that Tsunoda managed to surprise a few more times at the start with special overtaking maneuvers. At De Vries they are slightly more sparing.

Through: The Race

This article De Vries is ‘desperate’ and ‘races for his future’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Vries #desperate #racing #future