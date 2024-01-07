by VALERIO BARRETTA

De Vries returns to the rejection

Young people are generally given little space in Formula 1, a world where you have to give your best and immediately, especially if you don't bring with you a considerable suitcase and generous sponsors. Nyck de Vries he certainly cannot be defined as very young (he turns 29 in February) but he certainly had little time to demonstrate his value in AlphaTauri last season. The Dutch driver, after surprising on his debut in Monza in 2022, was unable to repeat himself in 2023 in Faenza, and was dropped after 10 GPs in favor of Daniel Ricciardo.

De Vries, who had very few tests available to get used to Formula 1 and the AT04, returned to AlphaTauri's decision, admitting that he accepted but did not understand the choice.

The words of de Vries

“I received a huge amount of support, all together I think I received around 4,000 messages, and that was good for me. I could sit in a corner and cry, but that wouldn't help anyone. It hurts, but everyone has good and bad moments: pain is part of life“, these are his words to De Telegraaf. “I didn't understand it much, but at the same time I can't say the decision was a total surprise“.

“I'm not naive. Whether the decision was right or not is completely irrelevant to me. I have no hard feelings towards Helmut Marko, Ricciardo or Liam Lawson“, he continued. “This is part of the job. I am very grateful for the opportunity I was given. Expectations too high? I'm a perfectionist, so there are always situations and moments where, in hindsight, I think I could have done better. In the end, it just didn't work and it was a big disappointment, but it's part of life and sport“.