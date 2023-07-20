AlphaTauri pinwheel

The two weeks leading up to Formula 1 towards the Hungarian GP weekend were filled with discussions about the drastic decision taken by the Red Bull group which has decided to remove the Dutch Nyck De Vries from the AlphaTauri team, after only ten races played. The Dutch rookie had disappointed, failing to pick up even one point in the championship, and the top management of the Austrian giant lost patience, imposing his alternation with the expert Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, who had been stopped by McLaren at the end of 2022, can thus return to racing as a starter in the Circus in an attempt to rebuild his career.

De Vries’ comment

After a few days of silence De Vries himself has finally told his version of eventsshowing himself understandably disappointed and embittered by the incident but also expressing ggratitude towards the AlphaTauri for the opportunity given to him, albeit briefly. That the separation, however painful, took place in a respectful manner between the parties was also confirmed by the team principal of Faenza Franz Tostwho explained the reasons behind the departure of the 2021 Formula E world champion.

Tost’s reflection

The Austrian boss, who will leave the role of team principal in the hands of Laurent Mekies from 2024, referred to the feeling of urgency which is currently surrounding a team in crisis like that of AlphaTauri. In fact, the fear was that a rookie like De Vries might not be able to reverse, in the next few races, the negative spiral he had entered since the beginning of the season. Even his lack of knowledge of the tracks where he will be racing in the next few weeks – especially after the break in August – played a part, as admitted by Tost.

Unknown trails

“I sympathize with Nyck – said a formula.hu the boss of the AlphaTauri team – believe me, it was a very difficult decision, because Nyck is a fantastic person with whom I have a very good relationship, and he is also a very good driver“. Tost also acknowledged that the Italian team has probably dedicated a number of tests to the Dutch driver “not so high” as would have been necessary. “In the second half of the year there will again be many leads that Nyck does not know – finally concluded Tost – and we have taken this into account in the decision making process, because it is a big disadvantage. Ricciardo knows these tracks and that’s also why we made the decision“.