On the weekend of French Grand Prixstaged at the Paul Ricard circuit from 22 to 24 July, the first free practice session had seen two drivers not participating in the world championship at work: as required by the new sporting regulations, which require teams to grant their cars to young drivers or those who play in other first-tier categories, Alfa Romeo had competed in PL1 with Robert Kubica in place of Valtteri Bottas, but more interesting was the move of Mercedes. The Anglo-German team, in fact, had focused on the Dutch Nyck De Vriescurrently engaged in Formula E always with the three-pointed star.

The test, which was obviously also attended by the team principal Toto Wolff, however, was not the only one carried out by the reigning champion of the electric category in F1. Before that, again on the occasion of PL1, the Dutchman had in fact taken to the track in Barcelona at the wheel of the Williamsin that same team that today could open a concrete door to his career in the top flight.

The current market rumors, which focus more on Alpine and McLaren as a direct consequence of the passage of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin, are not lacking even for the historic British team, even more so after the disappointing performances of Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian, never completely convincing in this world championship, could in fact leave his seat in favor of De Vries, despite Wolff’s previous affirmations in the post-free practice held in France: the Austrian manager, who had congratulated himself on the performance of De Vries with the W13, had not in fact hinted at the opportunity of an imminent debut as an official driver in F1, leaving however the option valid for the next world championships: “We are unable to provide him with an interesting project for Formula 1, we have to let it go – had commented a Sky Sports – is evaluating the various options, including Formula E, but we must never give up the opportunity that one day a Formula 1 door can be opened. But today we can’t help him nor tell any team to look at it and take it into consideration, because it would be perceived as interference, and this goes in the opposite direction ”.

However, De Vries’s name had already been associated with Williams’ name in recent months as a potential replacement for Lafiti. A hypothesis that, according to the latest rumors, could also materialize as a result of the withdrawal of Mercedes from Formula E, which will take place at the end of the 2021/2022 season, ie in mid-August.