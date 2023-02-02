After his sudden debut as a factory driver at the last Italian Grand Prix, when he replaced the unavailable Alex Albon finishing in an excellent 9th place, the career of Nyck DeVries has taken a real step forward towards a full-time driver role in Formula 1. A goal materialized at the end of 2022, with the signing of the contract that binds him to theAlpha Tauri for the 2023 season also following the departure from Faenza of Pierre Gasly, who is in turn ready to debut in Alpine. In this way, the Dutchman is thus ready for a new adventure in the top flight, achieved after a world title conquered in Formula E in 2020-21 and, previously, with another championship conquered in Formula 2, in that case in 2019 .

Yet, after entering the McLaren Junior programme in 2015, the Dutchman’s fate seemed to take a different turn: despite having an undeniable talent, the finish line in F1 seemed never to arrive for the current 27-year-old, recently engaged as third driver and test driver in Mercedes and Aston Martin, but far from the hypothesis of a concrete debut on the starting grid. A series of empty passes that almost cost the raising of the white flag, as told by De Vries himself to Speedweek. com: “Everything seemed fine – he confessed – but there have been stages where i almost gave up. In the end I had to wait quite some time to get my chance. I grew up with many drivers who have long since arrived in F1. I feel I belong to that generation and I’m in the right place now.”

The moment in which the Dutchman’s hopes seemed to go out completely, as he himself admitted, were in the period in which the agreement between the Dutchman and the McLaren Junior team broke down: “When I was 17, I had the physique of a 14-year-old – he said – and maybe the expectations after the karting titles were too high. In any case, it took me a while to get going, especially in Formula Renault, and then I lost support from McLaren after the change of management. Financially, I had no idea how to proceed. I did a DTM test with Audi and a GT test with Ferrari, and then I have seriously considered giving up my dream of Formula 1“.

However, the financial support offered by Ricardo Gelaelthanks to which De Vries approached Mercedes as an official driver in Formula E, also working on the simulator in Formula 1: “From there, finally, my career started again – he concluded – I left McLaren because I felt it would lead to nothing even if I won Formula 2. I started with some simulator work at Mercedes and that’s how our working relationship began.”