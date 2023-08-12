Similar paths

The life parable of Nyck DeVries And Nicholas Latifi has decided to once again bring the two drivers closer together (both were born in 1995) and who in 2019 challenged each other for the conquest of the Formula 2 title, which in the end enriched the Dutchman’s bulletin board. The two, who also spent a weekend in Formula 1 as teammates at Monza last year at the wheel of the Williams, were in fact moved away from the Circus in recent months. At the end of last season Latifi did not see his contract renewed by Williams while De Vries this year was abruptly dismissed even before the summer break by AlphaTauri.

But to unite the couple, in addition to the unfortunate fate in the premier category of motorsport, there were also the off-track choices. Latifi just a few months ago had communicated about wanting to take a break from racing – of any category – undertaking rather a course of study in the field of economics. A particular choice and certainly in contrast with that of many of the Canadian’s colleagues, who often and willingly fall back on other motorsport series once they leave F1, but not improvised. In fact, Latifi had explained that he had always thought about the possibility of following this path once his parable in motorsport was interrupted.

Alternative career

Now De Vries, while leaving the door open to other sporting adventures, has decided to do the same. In this case, more than one possible alternative career can be talked about personal interest. As the Dutch himself explained to the site RacingNews365 in fact, De Vries had dropped out of school early as a young man to pursue his automotive dreams. “I’ve never studied in my life, in fact, I haven’t even finished high school – He admitted – but in September I will take a course at Harvard: negotiation and leadership. More than anything I do it because I like it, now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things”.

In addition to the already mentioned victory in the F2 championship, De Vries also graduated in his career Formula E world champion, winning the title with Mercedes in 2021. The Stuttgart house could once again become his new home in the future, perhaps once again as a simulator driver for Formula 1, especially if in 2024 Mick Schumacher manages to marry in another team as owner. In the meantime, however, there will certainly be time to try your hand at books and study.