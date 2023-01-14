The 2023 Formula 1 season will see two Dutch drivers take to the track. To the two-time world champion Max Verstappenin fact, this year the commitment as owner of Nyck DeVries, who had made his debut on Williams, replacing Alex Albon, in the last Italian Grand Prix. De Vries’ excellent performance at Monza, capped off by a surprising ninth place, convinced AlphaTauri to put the 2021 Formula E champion under contract as a replacement for the departing Pierre Gasly. A great opportunity for the former Mercedes standard bearer, who four years ago was crowned champion in F2 without however being able to find a free seat to make the leap among the greats.

However, De Vries doesn’t seem to have any envy towards the Red Bull home star, quite the contrary. The relationship between the two is very close, as Verstappen himself confirmed after his compatriot’s feat from Monza. “Max and I have known each other foreverbecause we grew up in karting in a similar period, even if we never raced against each other – said De Vries, revealing some anecdotes about their friendship – the first time we raced together was in Monza last year. We happened to be next to each other on the starting grid and it was fantastic“.

Although the new signing of AlphaTauri is the ‘older’ of the two, it is evident how the difference in terms of experience gained in Formula 1 you play an important role in the dynamic that has arisen between the two orange bishops: “Although I am older, I I almost feel like Max is my big brother within the Formula 1 paddock, because obviously he has achieved many results and already has a lot of experiencea,” confessed De Vries. Experience from which the 27-year-old from Sneek hopes to learn, perhaps in the future even by occupying the same box as the current #1.