After the ninth place in Monza with Williams – in which he replaced the unavailable Albon – next year Nyck de Vries he will have the opportunity to play the entire season as owner of AlphaTauri. On the grid, therefore, de Vries will find his compatriot Verstappen, a great friend of him since his karting days.

Interviewed by the official podcast of Formula 1 Beyond the Grid, the former world champion in Formula E – for the 2020/2021 season – he focused on the reasons why the relationship with the current Red Bull standard bearer has cemented over the years: “We have known each other since we were children and grew up in the same era of motorsport. I think we approached karting and racing in our early days in a similar way. Furthermore – continued de Vries – we traveled both in a van with our fathers. We always respected each other and saw each other pretty much every weekend. But strangely, since Max is obviously two years younger than me, we never raced against each other“. A lack that was filled on the occasion of the last Italian Grand Prix, with Verstappen and de Vries even lined up next to each other on the grid.

The former Mercedes reserve driver then unveiled a unusual detail: after the last race in Italy, the following day the two met for dinner in Monaco to celebrate their respective results. Precisely during that evening, Verstappen hinted at the possibility that a seat in AlphaTauri could be freed up. Subsequently, following the talks carried out with the Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko, De Vries has found an agreement to debut on a permanent basis in Formula 1, reinforcing the contingent of the Netherlands. Despite Verstappen’s great popularity in the Netherlands, de Vries did not say he was envious, but rather recognized the merits of his next opponent, at least on the track: “Obviously Max Verstappen deserves all the support in the worldespecially from ours country. He was and is fantastic. Let’s hope, however, that there are also some ‘orange’ fans ready to cheer for me“.