Before Alex Albon signed into Williams for the 2022 season, one of the most eligible names for George Russell’s replacement in Grove was the Dutchman Nyck De Vries, fresh winner of the world championship Formula E. However, with the confirmation of the Anglo-Thai, the 26-year-old would now have only one chance left to be able to make his Formula 1 debut next season, hoping for a rejection of Antonio Giovinazzi in Alfa Romeo to then take his place next to the Finnish Valtteri Bottas.

Even in this case, however, the strongest candidacy would seem to be that of the Chinese Guanyu Zhou (thanks to the support of China and the fact that all he is missing is obtaining the Super license to formalize the contract), with the Mercedes test driver who could therefore lose the last chance to take part in the next Formula 1 world championship as a driver official. An eventuality, that of staying out of the circle of the circus, which would not afflict De Vries himself.

Interviewed by compatriots of Formulas 1, the Dutchman thus described the hypothesis of not being able to make the leap in quality in the top racing series, where he would like to fight for the noble positions of the standings without being satisfied with seeing his name on the starting grid: “You can make it to F1 – analyzed De Vries – but you also want to be competitive. I don’t want to just participate, above all I want to fight. So, just getting into F1 doesn’t mean you’ve achieved success in your career. Driving in other classes and striving to win is everything to me – concluded the Dutchman – I compete in Formula E and in endurance, and both are disciplines that give me satisfaction ”.