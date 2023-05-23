mechanical bull

I wonder if for Nyck de Vries the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix was good or bad. Helmut Marko he had made no secret of being dissatisfied with the performance of the Dutch driver who settled in Alpha Tauri and having granted him the hat-trick of consecutive races (Imola/Monaco/Barcelona) as a last resort to show performance at the level of the high expectations of those who, just like him , had strongly wanted him in the Faenza team. With one less race held, de Vries is left with the lottery of Monaco and the “friendly” track of Barcelona to do well. Yes, he’s a friend, but a little bit of all the drivers who raced there in all the minor categories of motorsport.

The attitude of Marko and the Red Bull management is certainly not a surprise for those who have been following Formula 1 for years. The Spartan school of the Austrian team’s driver chain does not admit weaknesses or hesitations on the part of its cadets. Only the strongest Darwinian survives and the concept of “maturation” of the pilot is obviously not contemplated. Many pilots such as Kvyat, Albon, Gasly, Hartley just to name a few, they couldn’t resist riding the “Mechanical Bull” that threw them from the saddle, pardon the seat, in less than a season.

Whoever wins first wins twice

Red Bull’s blatantly cynical behavior with its young drivers is apparently beyond reason. There is no profession in life that does not require a minimum of training and growth to be granted before issuing definitive judgments on the level of services provided. For Formula 1 drivers, however, this waiting time seems to be a great luxury and if you look closely, history teaches that the champions of recent years are the ones who make it clear what they’re made of from the very first races. As in a speed date, rider and team have a few moments to understand if there will be true love between them or if they want to move on to another more interesting partner.

Let’s scroll through the names of the Formula 2 or GP2 world champions of the last ten years: Drugovich, Piastri, Mick Schumacher, De Vries, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Vandoorne, Palmer and Leimer. An extremely heterogeneous list made up of pilots of great recognized talent but also and above all of names who have objectively disappointed, not showing up to the expectations that were placed in the current world champion of the cadet category. This fact is just one of the indicators of how much the career of successful Formula 1 drivers is not necessarily heralded by progressive and linear growth, as the very concept of points accrued to obtain the super-licence would have it. Leclerc, Russell and let’s also put ourselves with a little faith too Plates who is holding the comparison with Norris, are pilots considered among the “predestined” for having covered a clear path winning the championship in their first year of F3 (or GP3) and F2, registering lightning-fast promotions up to Formula 1, where despite arriving at drivers who are not of the highest order (Williams for Russell and Alfa Romeo for Leclerc) the results in their first season were extremely positive. To return to the comparison with de Vries, the Dutch driver did not win his only season in GP3 and although he subsequently moved on to Formula 2, success “only” came in his third season in the category, exactly like Felipe Drugovich, current third Aston driver Martin. Mick Schumacher did better, winning the F2 title in his second season, but the German’s performances were objectively subdued in F1. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosbergto name two big names, also won the title in their first (and last) season in GP2.

Many eternal unfinished

Being able to stay in Formula 1 for a few years is certainly a great achievement for a professional driver but even in this case it is hard to find some name of a driver who has been able to take the opportunity to demonstrate to the world that his lack of success they were only due to driving an uncompetitive car. Sergio Perez he is certainly a virtuous example of a professional who has grown over the years and who is writing the most beautiful pages of his career having deservedly arrived at the wheel of a Red Bull. The famous cynical team of which it was said that however rightly is making him run for the third consecutive year, given the excellent results of the Mexican guaranteed, even here, right from the start in the court of Milton Keynes. In the list of entries for the 2023 world championship we also find a long list of more or less young eternal unfinished riders who for years, perhaps with sabbatical periods, have populated the starting grid of the Formula 1 GPs. Excellent professionals, who have managed to snatch an occasional pole or even a victory against all odds but which never enter the short list of top teams, who only have eyes for those who win and convince right away. And the facts demonstrate, bitterly as much as you like, that they are right to do so.