First past the metal dance costume of Mata Hari and the giant sword of Grutte Pier, then through the themed rooms over dikes and mounds, then past Hans Wildschut’s beautiful photos of the 11 Frisian Cities: direction indicators in click frames show visitors to the Fries Museum the fastest route, right through the permanent exhibition Ferhaal fan Fryslânto the painting that many people indeed walk straight to: The Standard Bearer (1636) by Rembrandt van Rijn.

Like a pop star, this painting is on tour. In mid-December, the House of Representatives approved the purchase of The Standard Bearer for an amount of 175 million euros, to which the Dutch State contributes 150 million euros – the rest of the money came from the Rembrandt Association and the Rijksmuseum Fund. To the arrival of The Standard Bearer To celebrate, the painting now makes a sort of triumphal march through twelve Dutch museums, one in each province. A beautiful, connecting gesture, and a way to create support for this mega-purchase (175 million euros is almost ten times the total purchase budget of all Dutch museums together in 2020† Appropriately, the standard-bearer was ahead of the troops in the Eighty Years’ War, we – the museum visitors – are now allowed to march behind the painting.

Mona Lisa feeling

The arrival of The Standard Bearer going to the Fries Museum this May holiday creates a kind of commotion in the room that you rarely see in museums. People are clamoring for the painting, taking photos, are visibly happy to finally see the painting that has been talked about so much in the newspapers and on television. Finally seeing a well-known painting in real life, it’s a bit of it Mona Lisa-feeling.

All participating museums to Standard bearer on tour, as the tour is called, fit the painting in its own collection in its own way. The Fries Museum focuses on Rembrandt’s ‘Frisian connections’. Opposite the painting hangs a beautiful portrait of Rembrandt’s wife Saskia Uylenburgh (1612-1642, born in Leeuwarden) painted by Govert Flinck at about the same time as The Standard Bearer† There is also a beautiful etching and engraving illustrating the role of banner bearers in a funeral procession and a print by Pieter Louw from around 1750 with a reproduction of The Standard Bearer – all these works come from the Fries Museum’s own collection.

This local approach makes us curious about what other museums, such as the Kunstlinie Almere museum, will do later (2 to 29 September). According to Banner carrierontour.nlwhere the entire program can be seen, in Almere it will soon be about the personal perspective on The Standard Bearer: ‘Does the painting remind you of something you have experienced, read or someone you know?’ Twelve times a different small themed exhibition around the same painting, that is a fascinating experiment.

A girl with the image of The Banner Bearer†

Photo Olaf Kraak / ANP



National icon

According to the Rijksmuseum is The Standard Bearer one of the ‘absolute masterpieces of Rembrandt’ and ‘inextricably linked to the history of the Netherlands’, because flag bearers played a role in the Eighty Years’ War, which led to the birth of the Netherlands. Various art historians had to add some nuance to that rumbling story: for example, does the Netherlands really need another new Rembrandt, early Volkskrant-journalist Wieteke van Zeil wondered, for example, wouldn’t it be better to buy a painting by a female artist? And why is the painting “so disruptively expensive?” asked art historian Gary Schwartz. “Museums are driving the wind trade in art”, wrote writer Sjeng Scheijen in NRC† Is it really a heroic portrait, or are we looking at a satirical image, with that chubby face and that drunkard-inclining mustache, suggested Rembrandt expert Eric Jan Sluijterin de Volkskrant† We know a lot about Rembrandt, but by no means everything.

These kinds of comments and uncertainties are hardly discussed in the small room of the Fries Museum. The Rijksmuseum wanted to The Standard Bearer adding a new national icon to the Hall of Fame – it seems to have succeeded. Otherwise, we’ll make it our own. In the museum shop there are magnets and notebooks with standard bearer– imprint ready.

In the painting itself it is striking, among other things, how cleverly Rembrandt creates depth, through the subtle shadow of the banner on the wall behind it, through the much-discussed elbow forward, and through the difference between detailed and less detailed parts. It may not be his prettiest, but it is a very beautiful Rembrandt. The recognizable face of Rembrandt – the face of The Standard Bearer he based on his own face – looking straight at you. You are, indeed, face to face with a celebrity.

The Banner Bearer on tour until May 29 in Fries Museum, Leeuwarden. After that eleven other museums in the Netherlands. Inl: until May 29 in Fries Museum, Leeuwarden. After that eleven other museums in the Netherlands. Inl: Banner carrierontour.nl