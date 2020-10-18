Espanyol is strong and their rivals smell it too. The numbers are there, backed by the sensations. Today he is the enemy to beat of all those who dream of promotion. Parakeet’s objective is not to give up the leadership reins and his undefeated condition – four victories and a draw – and unbeaten hold them strongly. Above, various teams are prowling, including the Rayo de Iraola. The red-reds are showing their best version at home and each of their duels count as wins.

However, this will not be one more. He gunman De Tomás will return to Vallecas, which was his home for two seasons (2017-19). There is a hero. His 24 goals opened the doors of Primera to Rayo and crowned him as the highest scorer in his history in a campaign, beating Fernando Morena. This Sunday he can change roles and become a villain. RdT has left behind the siren songs of the past market to pledge loyalty to Espanyol. And Vicente Moreno has picked up the glove. His substitution days passed and the forward, who with his three goals has given them 46% of his points -6 of 13-, will start.

But if the protagonist worries, also be careful with the relevance of the secondary ones. And it is that parrots have been scoring and winning for three days in the last half hour of footage. They endure, wear out and end up hunting because it doesn’t matter who holds the rifle, their wardrobe bottom is imposing. For this quote, Vicente Moreno can count on the other prodigal son, Embarba, although the end does not point to eleven. Of course, the visiting coach will have the casualties of Wu Lei and Keidi Bare.

For its part, the Rayo de Iraola yearns to recover its best version. The one that looks especially good as a host. The one in which it shows solid back, incisive on the bands and pounding above. Madrilenians know that knocking down the leader would be a great boost of morale and for this they recover troops. Mario Suárez returns, after the annoyances that prevented him from being in the last two days, like some of the internationals. More ammo to counter an old acquaintance, the leader of the leader.

Party keys

FIFA virus

Iraola recovers key players like Dimitrievski and Fran García, but Antoñin is out due to injury and Advíncula doubts.

COVID overcome

Embarba traveled after testing positive on day 8 and after ten days of asymptomatic isolation and only one training session.

Aces to follow

Isi

He is Rayo’s top scorer and a leader. In addition to the player who shoots the most on goal (seven times) in Second.

Diego Lopez

The goal is 23 minutes away from equaling N’Kono’s record: 473 ‘unbeaten with Espanyol in Second.