From the Champions League to the stadium situation, to the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia to the future one. The CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, spoke to the microphones of Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1, also metaverse.

in arabia – "The next Italian Super Cup final will be held in Saudi Arabia, it is the last year of the contract. It is not possible to resolve it due to a series of penalty clauses. Future? We are evaluating an agreement with greater prospects abroad," said De Siervo officially announcing the place where the final of the trophy contested between the winner of the championship and that of the Italian Cup will be held.

question stages – “Italy is stuck in the 90s as a model, but Juventus, Udinese and Atalanta have paved the way. No football reality can be considered interesting if it does not have a commercial project behind it. We are all consumers and in Italy. it is difficult to live the same experiences as in other countries “. And then: “But there is the awareness that there must be an acceleration of the bureaucratic processes. We need a table with the club, the government and the administrations. They must put a hand on their conscience to try to facilitate the process”.

new model champions – The new Champions League model does not convince the CEO of the Serie A League: "We are critical, this format was approved on the day of the Super League announcement, so it was a reaction to that model. But 100 more games are added, and it is done only to raise more economic resources. These are UEFA estimates: UEFA turnover should grow by one billion and 800 million, but in the redistribution, Serie A would lose over 200 million a year, it is unacceptable. games of the initial round are only 8 and not ten, in any case two more than the current 6 ". Furthermore, for De Siervo the coefficient mechanism is not good for admission to the Champions League: "On two of the new promoters there are no problems – he explains – they will be a French team and a Dutch one. But for the other places the concept of coefficient and we have made some estimates: 60% of the time it will be an English team, 30% a Spanish team. Italy would only have one more team in the next 10 years. This would create an inequality of funds between the leagues, rewarding plus the teams that are the basis of the Super League ".

Metaverse – With the Milan-Fiorentina broadcast on the Metaverse for the users of the Middle East and North Africa “we are trying to stay as close as possible to our users: the youngest spend their time in the Metaverse – continued De Siervo -. We are trying to to be the first football league to interpret the concept of innovation. It’s like watching a match with other people, in a shared immersion of the football experience. ” And again: “So does football lose its humanity? No, they are two connected phenomena, nobody wants to take away poetry or humanity from football. A modern league must put technology at the service of entertainment, in this case in a virtual stadium, in a this function is a little closer to a video game. We are trying to ‘engage’ the younger generations more, otherwise fragmented and dispersed “.

May 2, 2022 (change May 2, 2022 | 11:06 am)

