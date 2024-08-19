Climate crisis and school, solutions cannot be born under the banner of a de-scholastic populism that has little or nothing to do with human rights… Comment

THE climate change, as they are perceived or perceivable at present, they cannot become the alibi to oppress the families who send their children to school. They cannot become the ruinous opportunity to generate new educational, formative and socializing poverty among Italian pupils and students.

Some unions and associations have pontificated against the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, proposing to postpone the start of the new school year – no less – to October.

The president of the National Association of Teachers and Trainers (ANIEF) Marcello Pacifico argued that “with this heat it’s absurd to start lessons by mid-September, better October. It takes common sense and foresight. Production cycles must also change and public administration must initiate these changes according to the climate”.

The National Committee of Teachers for Human Rights (CNDDU) had asked Minister Valditara and the Regions to evaluate a school calendar different from usual; the president of the CNDDU Romano Pesavento, in this regard, specified that the request is intended “to avoid possible illnesses both for fragile students and for teachers, whose average age, according to statistics, is often high”. The CNDDU has also requested a technical opinion, on whether or not to postpone the start of lessons with the new school year 2024/2025, to the president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics, the president of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians and the president of the National Association of Pedagogists.

Common sense, however, should be exercised first and foremost by these trade unions and coordination associations.. Other associations, namely those of families, have rightly opposed similar proposals.

How would most families sustain the costs, time and pace of a completely improvised, burdensome, anti-educational October choice?

The most suitable solutions to reconcile the needs of the psychophysical well-being of teachers and studentsi, on the one hand, with the indegradable civic, human and formative needs of the education of our children, on the other hand, cannot be born under the banner of a de-scholastic populism which has little or nothing to do with human rights.

*Journalist, Legal Specialist of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, PhD in “International historical-philosophical legal disciplines”, lawyer and writer