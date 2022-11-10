DeSantis triumphs in Florida and now challenges Trump

Pending the final results of the Midterm elections, one thing is certain: the presidential campaign starts tomorrow and starts with Florida. Trump celebrates but warns the re-elected governor, “avoid 2024, I know unflattering things about you”, and still hints that he wants to run for the presidential elections. The Midterm vote is not yet consolidated, the majority of Congress is still to be discovered, but one thing is certain: the presidential campaign starts tomorrow and starts in Florida. Donald Trump says: “A lot of good things are happening.”

2024 is near and far away at the same time. The scenario of the presidential race emerges in the hot comment of DeSantis, who won by a very large margin after he was forced to recount four years ago and prevailed over his opponent by only 30 thousand votes: “We didn’t just win the elections , we have rewritten the political map “. Lhe battle is glory in Florida, which “has remained a healthy refuge in a world that has gone mad“. And the war? There is time to declare it, if he wants to, in any case the goal will sooner or later be there United States Presidency.

DeSantis has the votes and also the money: he ran a campaign since 31 million dollars, but has collected 200 in donations, the news is that he has saved a treasure equal to 66 million dollars. For a presidential campaign they are a drop, but also a good start. He didn’t have the victory in his pocket, but he managed to overcome the outsider primary against the GOP establishment candidate thanks to Donald Trump’s endorsement. He is a ‘creature’ of the former president and the mere idea that this ‘son’ could run for the White House in 2024 – for overmarket without his green light – makes him angry, to the point of baptizing him with the name of ‘Santimonious’.

Madison, Mason, and Mamie joined us as we cast our votes for freedom. ⁰⁰Proud to be your Governor – Proud to Keep Florida Free! pic.twitter.com/zExvACeRX2 – Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 8, 2022

