President Marco Giunio De Sanctis was confirmed at the top of the Italian Bocce Federation (Fib), collecting 64.98% of the preferences expressed by the delegates entitled to vote, who arrived at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Chianciano Terme, in the province of Siena, for the National Elective Assembly. The new Federal Council is composed as follows: Roberto Favre (114 votes), Francesco Del Vecchio (110), Lorenzo Della Bella (109), Corrado Tecchi (103), Marco Ziraldo (101), Claudio Vittino (91) and Orietta Calonego ( 52) representing the Affiliates, Riccarda Ambrosi 20 and Flavio Stani 20 representing the Athletes, Francesca Di Folco 25 representing the Coaches. Lorenzo Cingolo was confirmed as President of the Board of Auditors with 210 votes. Moreno Rosati with 87 votes (the seat ceded to the pink quota) and Alessandro Bianchi with 74 votes were not elected. 71.94% of those entitled to vote were present, equal to 259 out of 360 voting delegates.

“I presented a team that I thought was compact, but that wasn’t the case – commented De Sanctis -. In any case, in a democracy the result must be accepted, even if the disappointment for the 89 blank ballots received is profound. I believed I deserved greater support for what I had achieved in recent years, in which I worked with commitment, passion, experience and competence. Evidently, not everyone thinks this way and, above all, having lost a traveling companion, like the deputy vice-president Moreno Rosati, from a human and friendship point of view, saddens me greatly. However, since I have often worked with those who, initially, did not have the same ideas as me, as I have already done in the past, I will roll up my sleeves to regroup the team with the new federal councillors, carrying forward all those profitable and better initiatives for the good of our sports movement. Today there is a strongly renewed Council, chosen by the audience of the bowling world delegated to vote. As mentioned, I am used to working with everyone and I have no problem dealing with those who have been elected. I will continue with the program that I illustrated at the opening of the National Elective Assembly, working to restore unity and stability to the Italian Bowls Federation”.

“The Federal Council will have to work hard to instill a different culture of the sport of bowls in all affiliates and members, taking into account what happens in the national and international sporting world in general and other disciplines in particular”, he concluded De Sanctis.

At the end of the National Elective Assembly, the reconfirmed President Sanctis convened the first Federal Council of the 2025-2028 mandate, wishing all the new councilors good work, four from the previous Council and six new ones, highlighting some aspects of the electoral program with the objectives to be achieved. During the same, the two vice-presidents Roberto Favre (vicar) and Riccarda Ambrosi were appointed. The General Secretary Riccardo Milana was reconfirmed for a fixed term established by the President, and Dr. Paola Valli as deputy General Secretary. Furthermore, the Federal Council has appointed three out of four area coordinators: Francesco Furlani (North East), Vincenzo Santucci (Centre) and Antonio Barbato (South).