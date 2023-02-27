De Rossi’s ex in prison: attempted extortion, robbery and injuries

A tale which looks like writing the script for an episode of “Gomorrah” led to condemnation to 7 years For Tamara Pisnoliex-wife of Daniele De Rossi on charges of attempted extortion, robbery And injuries. This was the judgment of judge who considered the shock report made credible by the cheated entrepreneur. “Tamara Pisnoli – the 44-year-old victim Antonello Ieffi told the courtroom and was reported by Corriere della Sera – looked at me while with a knife hurt me the head. Cold. Then she demanded that wash the blood from his bedroom floor. Finally, without batting an eye, she ordered to kill me. To save me I pretended to be dead. If I’m alive, it’s by pure chance – says Ieffi -. Of course, I will never forget it icy gaze with which Tamara watched while they beat me. I was impressed with the disgusted grimace when she saw the floor covered in blood. Not even an ounce of mercy or regret has appeared on her face.”

“Tamara – reveals Ieffi and Corriere reports it – summons me home its to discuss a deal. She would have wanted from me 200 thousand euros because, according to him, the investment of 84,000 euros he had made with one of my companies had gone badly. Let’s go to the bedroom we are six. I tell her that there are lawyers, that the request is meaningless. I refuse. Tamara has changed since then. Her face is transfigured. She first she was serene, then it gets bad. That wickedness that makes you fear for your life. I see one of them take out a switchblade knife. I close my eyes in terror. Then I feel penetrate the head. Within seconds, a feeling of warmth washes over me. And the my blood that is descending on the forehead, on the cheeks, on the eyes, everywhere. I thought I was dying. Then I hear it put in order to one of those present, like a real boss, to take me to one of his houses, to let me make the transfer from 200 thousand euros and then of kill me. Yes, he just tells him to kill me.”

