The Roman leaders fired José Mourinho and announced the former Italian national team player as his replacement. The decision of the club's board is related to the series of negative results in Serie A (Ninth and far from Inter) and the elimination in the Italian Cup in the classic against Lazio. This string of defeats generated discontent among the Friedkin family, owners of the club, which caused the Portuguese coach to be fired. From the Roman entity they stressed that they consider an urgent change necessary for the good of the institution. Four hours later they announced the arrival of De Rossi as successor.
The 40-year-old former midfielder will return to Trigoria, after four years have passed since his farewell to the club of his loves. He wore the Roma shirt for 20 years, played 616 games and scored 63 goals. Daniele traveled to Buenos Aires on July 24, 2019, on his birthday, to sign a contract with Boca Juniors. On January 6, 2020, the Italian terminated his contract with Boca Juniors, also announcing his definitive retirement from football. He only wore three shirts in his entire career, Roma, Boca Juniors and the Italian National Team.
The world champion in Germany in 2006, began his career as coach of Spal, a team that is active in the Italian promotion. He will now have the great challenge of leading the capital team, where he was once an idol as a player. The team is currently in ninth position in Serie A, far from the level required to fight for a place in the Champions League. With just eight victories in 20 dates of the Italian tournament.
Some 10,000 Barça fans attended the official presentation of the former player as coach at the Camp Nou stadium, in which the “culé” legend was presented as the new successor to Pep Guardiola. Until now, the dream of equaling the records and titles won by the current Manchester City coach would be very far away.
For Xavi it is a dream come true since he debuted as a player in 1998 until he retired as champion of the Champions League in 2015. He has recently won the Spanish League with four rounds left before the tournament ends. Barcelona, led by Xavi Hernández, achieved its first local title since the departure of Leo Messi, who left the club in mid-2021.
On June 6, 2014, the “doll” took over as coach of River Plate and began a successful career that lasted 8 and a half years. He arrived to replace Ramón Díaz, was a bet on the part of Enzo Francescolli and Rodolfo D'onofrio, and became the winningest coach in the club's history. He won 14 titles, including the final in Madrid against Boca Juniors, he coached 425 games with 228 wins and only 86 losses. He equaled Ángel Labruna's mark of 22 titles as a player and coach.
Zidane won everything as a Real Madrid player, the historic volley that gave the white team the ninth Champions League remains a memorable one. What no one expected was that a coach with almost no experience would take the reins of a Real Madrid in crisis and manage to win three consecutive Champions Leagues.
In total he won 11 titles as a coach, becoming the second most successful in the history of the white club.
Guillermo Barros Schelotto is one of Boca's great idols. As a player he played 300 games and scored 86 goals. He won 16 titles of all kinds, including four Copa Libertadores and two Intercontinental Cups. His path as a Xeneize coach began in 2016 where he spent two years and nine months. He won two local titles, lost the 2018 Libertadores final against River Plate in Madrid and finished with 62% effectiveness as coach of Boca Juniors.
In four years as coach of the Catalan team he won 14 titles in one of the most admired cycles in the history of football. The great control that his team had with the collective game that he developed with possession of the ball stood out. In his first season he achieved what no one had achieved before: the sextet. And from there began a period full of success.
He is one of the best coaches in the world, from 2008 to 2012 Pepe has won 3 Spanish Leagues (2008-2009, 2009-10, 2010-2011), 2 Copa del Rey (2008-2009, 2011-2012), 3 Spanish Super Cup (2009, 2010, 2011), 2 Champions League (2008-2009 and 2010-20119, 2 Spanish Super Cup (2009 and 2011) and 2 Club World Cup (2009 and 2011).
He arrived at Chelsea in 2019 with the aim of reversing the complicated situation the club was going through. He was in charge of the club for three seasons, of which he played 67 games with 29 wins and 25 losses. The English press described his last step as coach of the London team as “terrifying.” Lampard's last stage closes with an efficiency of only 13%.
One of the best players in the club's history began his first stage in charge of Merengue in 1982. There were two seasons in which he reached five runners-up finishes. And in November 1990, he returned to the scene, remained in office for five months and won a Super Cup against Barcelona. In that definition, the Whites destroyed the Catalans with an aggregate result of 5-1. It was the only title he achieved as coach of Real Madrid.
