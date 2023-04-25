Feyernoord-Roma never ends. The hot quarter-final of the Europa League, won last Thursday by the Giallorossi in extra time with qualification for the semi-finals, “moved” for one evening to the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo: there Atalanta beat Mourinho’s team 3-1, just back from the success against the Dutch, but it was Goddess midfielder Marten De Roon who rekindled the fuse after the match.

The Dutchman, who grew up in the youth sector of Feyenoord, before moving to Sparta Rotterdam, meditated revenge, at least on social media. Not new to bizarre messages on social media, at the end of the game he posted a photomontage of himself with the official jacket of the Bergamo club and above this message: “When your roots are in Rotterdam and you beat As Roma”. But one detail is even more curious: in the image De Roon shows the middle finger of his left hand, on which the Conference League key ring hangs. It is the same object that the Portuguese coach of the Giallorossi had given to a Dutch journalist after Thursday night’s match. The same match, in fact, had been the final of the new European Cup in 2022 and even in that case it was Mou’s team that won. Now, after De Roon’s social provocation, the Giallorossi supporters immediately went wild: “Thanks for the thought, Marten! Continue to support us in Europe from the couch… ”, wrote one of the many Roma supporters who spoke under his post to the Atalantino. De Roon’s compatriots, on the other hand, cheered up.